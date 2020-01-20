ST. LOUIS — There are several events happening in the St. Louis area to honor Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 20.

New Life in Christ Church in O’Fallon, Illinois held an annual Martin Luther King Day breakfast on that began at 8 a.m.

New Life in Christ Interdenominational Church is located at 689 Scott Troy Road in O’Fallon, Illinois

Christ Church Cathedral, located at 1210 Locust Street, will present a Martin Luther King Day program commemorating his birthday, life and legacy from 2 to 4 p.m.

The event will include a historical reenactment, musical selections and readings from Dr. King’s "I Have a Dream" speech. Books related to the life of Dr. King and the Civil Rights Movement will be available for purchase.

At 2 p.m. the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis will host a grand opening of MLK Plaza Site. It is located at 3655 Page Boulevard. The new site will offer employment resources, a partnership with St. Louis Job Corps, free clothing, meeting space for the Federation of Block Units, workshops for Head Start parents, 2020 Census Outreach and other Urban League programs and services.

There are several events happening at the Missouri History Museum. There will be gospel yoga from 9:30 a.m. to 10:20 a.m., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be ‘make-and-take’ art projects in the Bank of America Atrium.

From 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. there will be a youth activism and engagement workshop in the AT&T Foundation Multipurpose Room.

From 11:30 a.m. to noon and 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. | Step into the Story: Chocolate Me in Lee Auditorium

Join the St. Louis Black Authors of Children’s Literature as they bring Taye Diggs’ picture book, Chocolate Me, to life. This lively story encourages children to see their own beauty and love themselves. Together, families will explore and celebrate ways we can embrace diversity and choose love and acceptance.

From 1:45 to 2:30 p.m. and 2:45 to 3:30 p.m. | King Family Kids Movement Workshops in the AT&T Foundation Multipurpose Room

King Family Kids Movement Workshops celebrate the achievements of Dr. King on another story-dance journey with Mama Lisa. Children will focus on learning about segregation and its effects on young Martin King.

Other stories

RELATED: 'Out of a mountain of despair, a stone of hope' | MLK Memorial brings famous speech to life

RELATED: On MLK Day, here's where to go to reflect on King's legacy

RELATED: Photo of MLK taken in STL never before seen by the public