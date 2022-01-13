Worker injured at MLS stadium construction site near downtown

The worker was rushed to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

ST. LOUIS — A construction worker at the Major League Soccer stadium site near downtown St. Louis was injured on the job Thursday morning.

A stack of drywall fell on the worker, St. Louis Fire Captain Garon Mosby confirmed with 5 On Your Side. The worker was rushed to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

No other details about the worker or the situation have been released.

The St. Louis City SC stadium is about two years into construction in Downtown West. The 22,500-seat stadium is expected to be finished this July.