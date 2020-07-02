ST. LOUIS — Legislation relating to the downtown St. Louis MLS Stadium project will be introduced to the St. Louis Board of Aldermen on Friday.

Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed will introduce Bill 215 and Bill 216 at 10 a.m. at City Hall. He will serve as the main sponsor for the bills, which will authorize the stadium project's redevelopment plan.

Board Bill 215 authorizes the Master Redevelopment Agreement and approves it under Urban Redevelopment Corporation Law. Board Bill 216 approves the plan under LCRA Law.

The bills need approval so that the plan can receive a 25-year partial tax abatement on improvements made to the property.

"These bills will continue to move the MLS project along in our City," Reed said in a press release. "Soccer fans across the City and region are excited for the stadium to be built. This is another step in the right direction."

In December, the state of Missouri told the ownership group of St. Louis's new MLS team that it wouldn't provide $30 million dollars in tax credits for the stadium like originally promised. The ownership, MLS ownership group said it would continue with the $461 million development regardless.

RELATED: State says $30 Million in tax credits is too much for STL MLS stadium

The team's stadium was originally planned south of Market Street and west of Union Station, but now the growing development site plans for an office and training facility just south of Market Street and the 22,500-seat stadium north of Market.

"The ownership group of MLS4THELOU has proven to be outstanding stewards for our community. And, they are doing the same for this project. It's going to be a great day when Major League Soccer is played in St. Louis," Reed said.

More on the MLS Stadium:

Projected ticket prices released for St. Louis MLS stadium ST. LOUIS - We're beginning to learn more about how much it might cost to take in a Major League Soccer game at the new St. Louis stadium downtown. 5 On Your Side Sports Director Frank Cusumano has learned through a financial impact memo, what the projected ticket prices for MLS games in St.

RELATED: 5 I-64 ramps to close permanently on Feb. 3 as MLS stadium plan moves forward

RELATED: MLS ownership group moving forward on stadium plans without state tax credits

RELATED: 5 MLS milestones to watch in 2020, including when to expect the new team's name