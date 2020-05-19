MLS4TheLou launches social media campaign to support St. Louis Area Foodbank

MLS4TheLou has a goal of providing 120,000 meals for people in need

ST. LOUIS — MLS4TheLou launched a social media campaign, #MEALS4THELOU, with the goal of providing 120,000 meals for the St. Louis Area Foodbank.

Here is how to get involved in the project:

Fans can shoot a quick video of themselves receiving a soccer ball to their feet or head, from their right, and pass the ball off the screen, to their left.

After receiving the soccer ball fans are encouraged, but not required, to juggle the ball or do any other ball tricks.

Fans can then post the video to Instagram or Twitter using @MLS4TheLou, #MEALS4THELOU and #MLSUnites.

For every video posted with #MEALS4THELOU, MLS4TheLou will donate to the St. Louis Area Foodbank.