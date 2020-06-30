Mobile food markets coming to communities across St. Louis region in July

Anyone in need is welcome to come to the pop-up markets and pick up food and other supplies

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Area Foodbank is bringing Mobile Markets to communities across the St. Louis region July 1-15.

Anyone in need is welcome to come to the markets and pick up food and other supplies. No ID is required.

Those who attend are asked to arrive by vehicle, if possible, open their trunk and stay in their car while workers place the supplies in the trunk. Those who don't have a vehicle can check with the organization hosting the market to see if they are accepting walk-ups.

The markets typically last about two hours or until supplies run out.

Here's a list for when and where the markets will appear:

Missouri

St. Louis City

July 2, 11 a.m., Mobile Market, ARJ Community Outreach, 2912 Chippewa

July 10, 9 a.m., Mobile Market, Affinia Healthcare, 1717 Biddle St.

July 10, 10 a.m., Mobile Market, People's Health Center, 5701 Delmar Blvd.

July 11, 1 p.m., Mobile Market, Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge, 5261 Delmar Blvd.

July 15, 2 p.m., Mobile Market, Mission St. Louis, 3108 N Grand Blvd.

St. Louis County

July 1, 10:30 a.m., Mobile Market, Nurses for Newborns, 7259 Lansdowne

July 1, 4 p.m., Mobile Market, Reach Church, 9845 St. Charles Rock Rd., St Ann

July 2, 10 a.m., Mobile Market, All Nations Resource Center, 6815 Page Blvd.

July 3, 8 a.m., Mobile Market, Harvest Bible Chapel STL South, 9607 Gravois Rd.

July 3, 10 a.m., Mobile Market, Jennings Mobile Market, 6605 W. Florissant Ave.

July 6, 10:30 a.m., Mobile Market, Grace Church STL, 6295 Creve Coeur Mill Rd., Maryland Heights

July 8, 9 a.m., Mobile Market, ITCOY Home Health, 12470 Old Halls Ferry Rd.

July 8, 3 p.m., Mobile Market, Refuge and Restoration, 11801 West Florissant

July 8, 4 p.m., Mobile Market, Reach Church, 9845 St. Charles Rock Rd., St Ann

July 9, 10 a.m., Mobile Market, All Nations Resource Center, 6815 Page Blvd.

July 10, 10 a.m., Mobile Market, Jennings Mobile Market, 6605 W. Florissant Ave., St. Louis

July 10, 10 a.m., Mobile Market, Life Church Food Pantry, 1416 Larkin Williams Dr., Fenton

July 11, 10 a.m. Mobile Market, City of Pine Lawn, 6100 Natural Bridge Rd.

July 11, 1 p.m., Mobile Market, Greater Deliverance Church, 8200 Page Ave.

July 13, 10 a.m., Mobile Market, Fee Fee Baptist Church, 11330 St Charles Rock Rd., Bridgeton

July 15, 10:30 a.m., Mobile Market, Nurses for Newborns, 7259 Lansdowne

July 15, 11 a.m., Mobile Market, ITCOY Home Health, 12470 Old Halls Ferry Rd.

July 15, 11 a.m., Mobile Market, Spanish Lakes, 1120 Trampe Ave.

July 15, 4 p.m., Mobile Market, Reach Church, 9845 St. Charles Rock Rd., St Ann

St. Charles

July 8, 11 a.m., Mobile Market, Francis Howell School District, 4606 Central School Rd., St. Charles

Jefferson County

July 2, 5 p.m., Mobile Market, Victory Church, 1 Victory Drive, Pevely

July 9, 5 p.m., Mobile Market, Victory Church, 1 Victory Drive, Pevely

July 11, 3 p.m., Mobile Market, Marketplace Food Pantry, 4824 Scottsdale Rd., House Springs

Lincoln County

July 8, 3 p.m., Mobile Market, Anchored Hope Church, 211 Boon St., Troy

Pike County

June 17, 11 a.m., Mobile Market, Cherry's Bar and Grill, 103 S First St., Clarksville

Illinois

Clinton County

July 7, 8 a.m., Mobile Market, Green Bean, 843 West Broadway, Trenton

St. Clair County

July 6, 3 p.m., Mobile Market, F&V Tuckpointing, 4001 Cookson Rd., Fairmont City

July 10, 8 a.m., Mobile Market, Abraham Lincoln Elementary, 820 Royal Heights Rd., Belleville

The food bank serves 26 counties across the bi-state and has distributed 5.6 million meals since March, according to a press release.

For more information, visit the food bank's website.