Mobile home burns overnight in Bethalto

Firefighters arrived to find the mobile home fully involved

BETHALTO, Ill — An investigation is underway after a mobile home caught fire early Tuesday morning.

The Bethalto Fire Department received a call for the fire at 12:30 a.m. at Neumann's Olde Oak Ridge Park on 100 Wesley Drive, Fire Chief James Schulte said. The mobile home was fully involved when firefighters arrived.

It was unclear if anyone was injured or what caused the fire. The fire was still under investigation, Schulte said.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

