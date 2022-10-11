x
Child dies Tuesday in High Ridge house fire

The child was found dead inside a mobile home on Diamond Drive, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
Credit: KSDK

HIGH RIDGE, Mo. — A child died Tuesday morning after a fire broke out at a Jefferson County home.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the fire broke out before 8 a.m. Tuesday at a mobile home in the 3100 block of Diamond Drive in High Ridge.

When firefighters with the High Ridge Fire District responded to the flames, they discovered the child inside.

The sheriff's office currently has investigators working with the Missouri State Fire Marshall at the scene. 

No other information was provided. This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more details become available.

