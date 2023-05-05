MoBOT extending popular Chihuly Nights through September

Tickets for the extended dates are on sale now.

ST. LOUIS — After a summer of high demand, the Missouri Botanical Garden has extended its Chihuly Nights events through the end of September.

The ticketed event has been held from Thursday through Sunday this summer. The extended dates will be Thursday through Saturday starting Sept. 7 and ending Sept. 30. Tickets for the extended dates are on sale now.

Art installations from world-renowned artist Dale Chihuly were placed around the garden earlier this summer as part of the Chihuly in the Garden 2023 show. While the art is striking during the day, organizers at MoBOT have been floored by the response to the Chihuly Nights.

“We have been overwhelmed by the positive response to Chihuly Nights, with evening visitors telling us it’s an otherworldly experience, even a ‘surreal dream’,” Vickie Campbell, vice president of visitor operations for the Garden, said in a press release. “That’s why we believe it’s so important to extend Chihuly Nights to give as many people as possible the opportunity to experience it.”

The art will remain in the Garden until Oct. 15, and daytime viewing of the installations is included with general admission.

It is the first time since 2006 that the Garden has partnered with Chihuly for a spectacular display.

The glass Chihuly art wasn't just placed in the garden, each piece is placed with purpose. Working in concert with Chihuly, Missouri Botanical Garden horticulturists are growing a symphony of nature-scapes to amplify the delicate art.

The balance of artist and horticulturist shines through with the installation "Summer Sun." Vibrant reds, oranges and hints of yellow mingle instinctively with lava rock, coral stems and copper leaves, all hinting of heat.

In the shade, "Neodymium Reeds on Logs" greets the eyes with soft, yet sharp purple stems growing under the protection of the canopy above.