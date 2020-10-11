Garden Glow begins on Wednesday at Missouri Botanical Garden

It'll be a bit different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but there will still be more than a million dazzling lights and photo opportunities

ST. LOUIS — Garden Glow returns to the Missouri Botanical Garden on Wednesday.

"Come knowing that the safety and wellbeing of our visitors and staff is of the utmost importance to us, and we are continually monitoring and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic situation as it evolves," Missouri Botanical Garden posted on its website. "If Garden Glow is canceled, paid ticket holders will be given a full refund that should appear directly on their ticket payment method within 2-3 business days."

Social distancing must be followed during the Garden Glow. Anyone over the age of 9 is required to wear a cloth face covering, which must cover the nose and mouth. According to its website, face shields do not qualify as appropriate face coverings.

There will also be additional hand sanitizing stations throughout the garden.