ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Botanical Garden continues to share the beauty of its garden across social media as it remains closed due to COVID-19.

It’ll have a live virtual tour of spring in bloom throughout the garden on Monday.

The virtual tour starts at 10 a.m. on its Facebook.

The garden has been temporarily closed since March 16.

"We have temporarily closed all Garden-owned locations until further notice to support the regional effort to contain the spread of COVID-19. The safety of our staff and visitors is our top priority, and we will continue to monitor developments and reassess accordingly. All events and programs, including the Orchid Show, remain suspended through May 1, and we may extend this timeframe if necessary," it said on its website.

MoBot said all plants and animals living on and off grounds will be maintained as normal during this time.

“We will continue to share the beauty of the Garden with you during this challenging time through both social media and our website. And please be assured that all plants and animals in our living collections on and off grounds will be maintained as normal,” Missouri Botanical Garden said on Facebook on March 16.

Several other St. Louis attractions are offering virtual tours due to the coronavirus pandemic. The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station offers livestreams every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

