MoDOT to close I-44 in St. Louis this weekend to remove bridge

A portion of I-44 will be closed in both directions from Feb. 11-14.

ST. LOUIS — Drivers heading into downtown St. Louis this weekend should give themselves some extra time. MoDOT crews will close a section of Interstate 44 to remove the Broadway Bridge over the interstate.

I-44 will be closed in both directions from the Eads Bridge to the Stan Musial Memorial Bridge from Feb. 11-14. Crews will remove the bridge and ramp from the express lanes to Broadway. Currently, the southbound bridge over the interstate and the express lanes into downtown are closed.

MoDOT crews will start closing ramps at around 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11. The ramps from the Martin Luther King Bridge and Biddle heading north on I-44 and the ramps from 11th Street heading south to I-44 will be closed.

The ramp to Broadway will remain open for traffic going to the convention center.

Crews will start closing both directions of I-44 at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, with all lanes closed by 8 p.m. All lanes and ramps will reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 14. One express lane will reopen by late February, according to a release from MoDOT.

Southbound Broadway over the interstate will remain closed until spring of 2023.

During the closure, drivers heading north on I-44 will exit to Lumiere Place Boulevard at exit No. 292. They will stay on Lumiere Place until it becomes North Broadway and then follow that to Market Street. They will take a right and get on Interstate 70.