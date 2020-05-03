JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — If you have had a bumpy commute, the Missouri Department of Transportation said it is working to make it better.

MoDOT crews are working to repair potholes through April, according to a press release.

MoDOT dispatched 300 crews to patch potholes across the state and it is urging drivers to watch out for them.

In 2019, MoDOT patched approximately 730,000 potholes and spent $17 million on pothole patching. This year, MoDOT said it has about the same number of potholes.

“We are working as hard as we can to fill the potholes,” said Natalie Roark, MoDOT state maintenance director. “Some potholes have to be repaired multiple times because of the additional rain or snow. We ask motorists to please be patient with us as the repairs are being done.”

MoDOT offered these safety tips for drivers:

If you cannot avoid a pothole, try to slow down before you hit it.

Do not brake directly over a pothole as this can cause more damage.

When driving over the pothole, hold the steering wheel firmly to avoid losing control.

Use caution when driving over a puddle of water because it might be a pothole in hiding.

Make sure your tires are properly inflated. Properly inflated ties hold up better against potholes than tires that have too much or too little air.

If you see a pothole on roads that MoDOT maintains, you can report it by calling 888-ASK-MODOT. You may also report online with this link.

More transportation news

RELATED: Blanchette Bridge lane switch expected to cause major delays this weekend

RELATED: 'How many people does it take?!' | Potholes damage more than a dozen cars in MoDOT construction area

RELATED: Twitter data shows Missouri has most pothole complaints in nation