MoDOT hiring workers to join maintenance team

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is hiring workers to join its maintenance team to “keep Missouri moving during the winter season and beyond.”

There are several full-time maintenance and emergency maintenance equipment operator positions open across the state, according to a press release from MoDOT. Wages range from $14.10 to $16.90 per hour.

“If you’re looking for a job with excellent benefits where you can make a difference in the lives of your fellow Missourians, we’re looking for you,” said Natalie Roark, MoDOT’s maintenance director. “These positions are critical to Missouri travelers once the snow starts to fall and throughout the year to maintain our highway system.”

Full-time maintenance employees receive full training and other benefits including retirement, paid leave, medical, vision and dental insurance. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and successfully complete a criminal background check.

Opportunities for year-round employment with MoDOT include mowing, striping and other maintenance functions, according to the release.