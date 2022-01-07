MODOT I-270 project impacts I-170, New Halls Ferry Road

Construction along the 8-mile stretch of interstate in north St. Louis County impacts seven interchanges.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — MoDOT is in the midst of a $278-million project on the Interstate 270 north corridor.

Crews are reconstructing an 8-mile stretch of interstate to improve traffic flow. The plan impacts seven interchanges roughly between Lindbergh and Route 367.

Justin Wolf is the director of MoDOT’s I-270 North Corridor Project.

“This is a segment on southbound 170 where we identified we had a bottleneck where we went down from three lanes down to two for a mile or more,” said Wolf. “Interstate 170 opened back up to having three or four lanes. So, we were able to do some widening to accommodate a third lane southbound on 170, all the way down to Frost, and that has really eliminated that bottleneck on southbound 170.”

Wolf then moved to a portion of the map showing the intersection of I-270 and Old Halls Ferry.

“This is one we began in 2020 and it's almost complete,” he said. “We just need to finish up the Americans with Disabilities Act work there. This one to the west is New Halls Ferry. So, this one we're beginning to get ready to do some shoring work so we can demolish a portion of the old bridge and build a new structure to carry three lanes of traffic over New Halls Ferry."