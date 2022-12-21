MoDOT nearly 1,000 employees short ahead of winter storm, asks drivers to stay clear of plows

In the St. Louis area, roads have already been pre-treated, and more crews will be out Thursday morning to get more treatment on the roads.

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Department of Transportation is gearing up for a statewide winter storm amid a widespread staffing shortage.

"So, as we've been saying for the last several months, as we prepare for winter operations, MoDOT is nearly a thousand employees short of where we would like to be when we go into 24/7 winter operations," MoDOT Assistant District Engineer Michelle Forneris said in a Wednesday afternoon press conference.

Due to staffing limitations, Forneris said MoDOT will be maneuvering plows around the state where they expect the most help to be needed.

Forneris said plows will focus on interstates first before moving on to other high-volume state routes.

The storm is expected to start with light rain with temperatures above freezing, but MoDOT leaders do not think it will be enough rain to wash away any pre-treatment.

"It's a gamble we take with every storm," St. Louis District Maintenance Engineer Bob Becker said during the press conference. "If we don't do anything, it can cause a lot of problems. We needed to get something down for the storm."

Temperatures are expected to dip single digits into Thursday evening, which MoDOT leaders said will limit the effects of the road treatment.

MoDOT said some of their employees are still training on winter operations because this is just the second major storm of the year.

"So, as you're out, you see our trucks give us plenty of room," Becker said. "You know, we got a lot of people out there trying to do their job, keep yourself safe and keep our employees safe as we go out there."

Missouri State Highway Patrol Corporal Dallas Thompson said flowing snow could limit visibility even after snow stops falling. He advised people to stay off the roads if possible but to be prepared if they end up stuck.

"We suggest that you fill up your gas tanks this evening," Thompson said. "Pack a little emergency kit, they might have some jumper cables, blankets, extra coats, gloves, water, nonperishable foods. Make sure that your cell phones are charged before you leave your houses and keep a cell phone charger with you while you're going."

If you end up stranded, you can call 1-800-525-5555 or *55 on a cell phone to get connected with the nearest troop headquarters.

You can check on travel conditions before you go by visiting the MoDOT traveler map or the KSDK traffic page.