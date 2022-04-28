MoDOT wants your opinion on improvements coming to I-64 between Kingshighway and Jefferson

“We want to identify projects that offer better connectivity among neighborhoods in the corridor," MoDOT Area Engineer Jen Wade said.

ST. LOUIS — MoDOT is looking at making improvements to the Interstate 64 central corridor between Kingshighway and Jefferson, and they want the feedback of the people that use the highway the most.

MoDOT said it knows the interstate and connecting ramps need a refresh, but they want to make sure the updates will work for drivers and the community as a whole. In order to ensure everyone's needs are considered, residents and drivers are asked to give their feedback through an online survey.

In addition to online feedback, MoDOT also has a number of public meetings on the future of the project. More information on meeting times and locations will be available on the project website, future64.com.

“We want to identify projects that offer better connectivity among neighborhoods in the corridor, in addition to infrastructure repairs and replacements. MoDOT needs to partner with the community to find out their transportation needs. This study will incorporate ongoing engagement that is equitable and inclusive to help ensure that a wide range and extensive number of voices are heard, and that equity is the focus of proposed solutions,” said Jen Wade, P.E., MoDOT Area Engineer for the City of St. Louis.

The west-east border for the study area is Kingshighway Boulevard to Jefferson Avenue. Forest Park Avenue/Market Street is the northern boundary, and Manchester/Chouteau Avenues is the southern one.