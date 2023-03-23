Homeless camp removed from I-44 and Hampton by MoDOT, City of St. Louis

A homeless advocate says the government isn't doing enough to support homeless communities in the St. Louis region.

ST. LOUIS — As of this year, it's illegal for anyone to camp on state-owned land.

On Thursday, MoDOT and the City of St. Louis disbanded a homeless encampment at Interstate 44 and Hampton Avenue.

"An errant vehicle, a driver could lose control," said Michelle Forneris with MoDOT. "It's not safe for them to be set up in the state right of way. MoDOT performs other activities such as construction or activities in that state maintained right of way."

A city spokesperson said crews have been in contact, offering those living in the encampment resources and support for months. The spokesperson said this move isn't about dispersing another homeless community, it's about helping people get back on their feet safely.

The spokesperson said the city has poured $1.4 million into a safe haven. They have also tried to attack the root of homelessness by helping those who have recently gone through the criminal justice system, funding resources for mental and behavioral health, foster care and trying to give local schools a boost.

Reverend Larry Rice with New Life Evangelistic Center said leaders aren't doing enough to eradicate homelessness.

"I was horrified the war on poverty has become the war on the impoverished," Rice said. "As the state starts looking and are rooting out homeless people who don't have anywhere to go on state property and highways and anywhere else, all they are doing is hitting like a bubble of water and dispersing it into other locations."

Rice has been helping the homeless for more than 50 years. Rice calls on everyone to do their part to help those in need.