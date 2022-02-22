MoDOT warns of dangerous road conditions from another winter storm this week

As with other recent waves of winter weather, MoDOT is asking drivers to be careful on the roads when the weather hits.

For the third week in a row, winter weather is expected in the St. Louis area, with potential sleet and snow for much of the area. As with other recent waves of winter weather, MoDOT is asking drivers to be careful on the roads when the weather hits.

“Though high accumulations have not been forecast, it’s important to remember that any amount of ice, sleet and snow will make driving difficult," said Becky Allmeroth, MoDOT's chief safety and operations officer. "Slow down if you need to travel and anticipate some delays along your route.”

Colder air is surging across the region in the wake of showers and a few stronger storms that moved through early Tuesday, especially south of the metro area. The arrival of the cold air will set the stage for the next winter storm to move in during the day Wednesday.

A variety of wintry precipitation across Missouri and Illinois is expected to develop from the southwest Wednesday moving into the metro area just before or during the evening rush hour. Mostly sleet is expected in the metro area with snow farther to the northwest and more of an icy glaze from freezing rain to the southeast.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for much of the area, including the metro St. Louis area, for Wednesday afternoon into Thursday night.

It's always best to avoid driving during these conditions, but here are five tips to keep you safe on the road if you choose to go out.

Cold-weather driving tips:

Keep a bundle of cold-weather gear in your car, such as extra food and water, warm clothing, a flashlight, a glass scraper, blankets, medications, and more.

Make certain your tires are properly inflated and have plenty of tread.

Keep at least half a tank of fuel in your vehicle at all times.

Never warm up a vehicle in an enclosed area, such as a garage.

Do not use cruise control when driving on any slippery surface, such as on ice and snow.

