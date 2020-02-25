ST. LOUIS — If you plan on using Jefferson Avenue near Interstate 44 this weekend, you’ll need to find an alternate route.

MoDOT will close Jefferson under I-44 this weekend to remove the eastbound bridge over Jefferson.

Crews will close both directions of Jefferson at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. The ramp from eastbound I-44 to Jefferson, the ramp from westbound I-44 to Jefferson and the ramp from Jefferson to westbound I-44 will remain open.

Drivers on northbound Jefferson will not be able to access eastbound or westbound I-44. Northbound Jefferson will be closed at Russell.

At 7 a.m. on Saturday, crews will close the westbound lane on I-44 at the I-44/I-55 interchange to make pavement repairs. I-44 traffic will be routed down the Jefferson ramps to get back on the interstate.

MoDOT doesn’t expect this to impact the ramp coming from I-55.

At 7 a.m. on Saturday, Crews will also close the left eastbound lane of I-44 at Jefferson for pavement repairs. MoDOT said that work should be done by 5 p.m. that day.

All lanes of Jefferson should be open by 5 a.m. on Monday.

