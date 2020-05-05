MoDOT to close Ladue Road for next 3 months

Ladue Road will be closed between I-270 and Mason Road until August

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Ladue Road, between Interstate 270 and Mason Road, will be closed for the next three months.

Starting May 11 at 7 a.m., the Missouri Department of Transportation will close the road to remove and replace a bridge over Hibler Creek.

Traffic will be able to get to Laduemont Drive from the west and to Chaselle Lane from the east, according to a press release. Drivers can use I-270, Route 340 and Route 141 to detour around the closure.

The bridge was originally scheduled to close after Memorial Day, but the closure was accelerated so the bridge could reopen before school starts in the fall.

The bridge is scheduled to be reopened by August 11.