2 MoDOT trucks hit by distracted drivers in St. Louis Monday

“It is imperative that motorists slow down and pay attention while driving through work zones. It is for everyone’s safety"

ST. LOUIS — Distracted drivers crashed into Missouri Department of Transportation vehicles in two different work zones Monday in the St. Louis area.

The agency posted an update on Facebook Monday afternoon as a reminder for drivers to put their phones down and pay attention to the road.

“It is imperative that motorists slow down and pay attention while driving through work zones. It is for everyone’s safety” MoDOT wrote in its post using #BUPD, which is its campaign for drivers to “Buckle Up, Phone Down”.

Photos shared on social media showed a sedan with extensive damage to the front driver's side of the car. The wheel in the front was knocked sideways from the collision.

The transportation department did not indicate where the vehicles crashed into the work zone trucks, other than pointing out they happened in different parts of the St. Louis area. MoDOT did not say any workers were injured. 5 On Your Side has reached out for more information.

Just a couple months ago, thee MoDOT maintenance vehicles were hit by distracted drivers within two days.