ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Department of Transportation's St. Louis District is urging people to pay more attention on the roads after distracted drivers struck three of its maintenance vehicles within a period of two days.

One of the crashes happened Monday morning on northbound Highway 170 north of Interstate 64. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a female driver struck a MoDOT truck and drove away. No one was hurt.

In another Monday morning crash, a person was injured after another car struck a MoDOT truck on southbound Interstate 270 south of Dorsett Road. It was unclear whether it was a MoDOT employee or the driver of the car who was injured, but highway patrol said the injury wasn't serious.

MoDOT stressed that drivers need to pay attention even though roads are experiencing less traffic due to stay-at-home orders.

"Our maintenance crews are still out in full force every week repairing and keeping our roads safe for travel," the department said on Facebook.

"Though traffic is a lot lighter right now, it is essential to pay attention to the road, slow down and not drive distracted. It’s for our safety as well as yours."

