MoDOT gives update on Route 366 ramp bridge schedule

ST. LOUIS — Drivers will have to wait until the end of the year to use the ramp from southbound Interstate 270 and eastbound Interstate 44 to eastbound Route 366.

Construction on the ramp bridge was delayed earlier this summer when crews determined the exiting condition of the rock bluffs at either end of the bridge wouldn’t be sufficient to construct it as designed, MoDOT said in a press release.

The updated design has been completed and work has restarted on reconstructing the bridge, the release stated. Crews estimate the bridge should reopen by the end of December.

The ramp closed after Memorial Day to remove and replace the bridge. Drivers currently use Lindbergh as a detour from the interstate to eastbound Watson Road.