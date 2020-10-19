How MoDOT will prepare for winter weather

The drill will be an opportunity to test communications systems, equipment and plowing techniques

ST. LOUIS — Though winter may still be weeks away, the Missouri Department of Transportation is already preparing with drills scheduled across the state this week.

During the drills on Wednesday and Thursday, drivers may see an increased number of MoDOT vehicles on the roadways between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., according to a news release from the department.

“Winter weather seems to start earlier every year,” said Natalie Roark, MoDOT's state maintenance director in the release. “We’ve scheduled this year’s drill a little earlier to make sure we all know our roles during a winter storm so we can do our jobs successfully.”

During the drill, MoDOT employees will react to a simulated forecast of significant snow. The drill will test all aspects of the department, from those who work in the emergency operations centers to deploy the crews to those who work to clear the roads.

The drill will be an opportunity to test communications systems, equipment and plowing techniques, the department said. New employees will also have a chance to drive a snowplow in their designated routes.

Last year, the department said it spent more than $66 million on winter operations. It used more than 180,000 tons of salt; 3 million gallons of salt brine; 80,000 tons of abrasives; 350 tons of calcium chloride; 24,000 gallons of liquid calcium chloride; 90,000 gallons of liquid magnesium chloride; and almost 500,000 gallons of beet juice.