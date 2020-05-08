MoDOT worker, driver seriously injured after tractor-trailer crash

“This is why it is so important to pay attention while driving. Focus on the road. Please,” MoDOT tweeted

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — A Missouri Department of Transportation employee and a tractor-trailer driver were seriously injured after the truck crashed into one of the department’s vehicles Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at around 10:10 a.m. along Interstate 29 in Platte County, which is in the Kansas City area.

The tractor-trailer crashed into the back of one of MoDOT’s buffer trucks. Both trucks went off the left side of the road and into the median cable barrier, according to the crash report.

Both the MoDOT worker — a 23-year-old woman — and the driver of the tractor-trailer — a 41-year-old man — were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

MoDOT said the worker fractured her vertebrae in several places.

“This is why it is so important to pay attention while driving. Focus on the road. Please,” MoDOT pleaded on Twitter.