MoDOT worker remembered as a 'hard worker full of life'

Family members said James Brooks had a heart of gold and a smile that would light up any room

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Family members said James Brooks, a Missouri Department of Transportation maintenance worker who was hit and killed by a car Thursday morning, had a heart of gold and a smile that would light up any room.

"If you talked to James one time, you'll remember him. James loved people and was a very friendly guy," said Bishop Ike Motley.

Motley's cousin, Brigit, and James celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary last month.

Motley said Brooks was a dedicated MoDOT employee who cherished his wife, his eight kids and their entire family.

Brooks was also a grandfather and a deacon at his church.

"He was just an outstanding ... such a great person," added Motley.

Now his loved ones are suddenly mourning the beloved family man.

Brooks, 58, and another MoDOT employee, Kaitlyn Anderson, 25, were killed while on the job on Telegraph Road in south St. Louis County. Another co-worker suffered serious injuries.

"When I first heard about it, I couldn't believe anything like that would have happened," said Motley.

Brooks worked at MoDOT for almost nine nears.

"It's just very tragic. Our family's in a state of shock. Lot of crying," said Motley.

Brooks also loved big, family gatherings.

Next week his relatives will especially miss him sitting around the table on Thanksgiving Day.