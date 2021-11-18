Two MODOT workers killed, a third injured after being struck by car

It happened Thursday morning about 11:30.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two MODOT workers were killed Thursday, one man and one woman, when the road crew they were part of was struck by a passenger car in south St. Louis County.

Another male MODOT worker is hospitalized with injuries.

James Brooks and Kaitlyn Anderson were killed during the incident. Brooks, a senior maintenance worker, was 58 and worked for the department almost nine years. Anderson, an intermediate maintenance worker, was 25 and worked for the department for two years.

Missouri State Highway Patrol officials say it happened about 11:30 Thursday morning on Telegraph Road near the entrance ramp to I-255. Investigators say the MODOT truck was in the northbound lanes of Telegraph Road.

MSHP Corporal Dallas Thompson said the MODOT crew had safety cones placed out behind the truck.

Thompson said, “They were re-striping a lane and had some cones placed behind the work truck where they were working. For an unknown reason, the vehicle traveled through the cones and struck the three MODOT workers. The third worker has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries.”

Thompson said that the third MODOT worker was stable but had serious injuries. The driver of the passenger car was also transported to the hospital.

Thompson was asked if the initial investigation indicates anything about safety measures taken by the MODOT crew.

“They had the one truck that was stopped here with his lights activated on the roof of the truck,” said Thompson. “They also had some cones set up a short distance behind them as a barricade for people to know to get over.”