Mold counts through the roof in St. Louis

Why allergies are so bad this summer

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Allergies are running rampant in St. Louis even after the peak pollen season. This time of year, it's mold that's stuffing up noses around the bi-state.

Since June 1, St. Louis County has measured 26 days of high mold counts. The total does not include weekends, when the Pollen and Mold Center is closed.

Dr. Anisha Chacko with Mercy Health said the summer storms are not helping the mold count, "Whenever there's a big storm, people always say their allergies are definitely worse."

She said the rain and wind we get with thunderstorms can disperse mold spores causing allergy flare ups, reviving symptoms similar to springtime pollen allergies.

Describing symptoms Dr. Chacko told 5 On Your Side, "They're pretty much all the same. The only thing that's different with mold is it can cause more respiratory symptoms patients tend to cough up more darker sputum."

SSM Health Dr. Kim Waterhouse added, "We don't really see a lot of itchy eyes with mold counts as we do with the pollen."

Dr. Waterhouse said St. Louisans could be facing high mold counts for months, "We have definitely had high mold counts this summer and that'll stay high, probably through about mid October when we start to get a good frost."

While in the midst of a global pandemic, it's important to know the differences between allergies and COVID-19.

"People who have COVID-19, the symptoms tend to be a little bit more severe," explained Dr. Waterhouse."

A little nasal congestion is typical with allergies, but if symptoms worsen, it's time to see a doctor.

Dr. Chacko recently had a patient present with allergy-like symptoms which ended up worsening. A few days later the patient was diagnosed with COVID-19.

"I've been telling a lot of my patients, even if you're thinking it's allergies or if it's just a summer cold, just talk to your primary care doctor," Dr. Chacko told 5 On Your Side, "there might be something else that is going on."