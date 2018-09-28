ST. LOUIS — Students go to college to grow their education. They don't expect their school's reference materials to be growing, too.

But that's exactly what's happening inside the Thomas Jefferson Library on the campus of the University of Missouri – St. Louis.

More than 1,000 books in a section on the 4th floor of the library are covered in mold. Some are speckled, others furry, and students say they're all downright gross.

“It makes me shocked,” said Islam Bakirci.

The Turkish grad student is in the home stretch of his doctorate project. Over the last five years he's spent almost as much time in the library as in his own home.

“Five days a week. So, every day about 10 hours, maybe,” he said.

Bakirci was worried about his health after a 5 On Your Side reporter showed him pictures of mold growing just feet from where he studies.

“Wow, that's really something there,” said Bakirci.

Bakirci said he's seen people cleaning the books before.

“Last week, the week before I saw them,” he said.

He wondered why the books still look like they do.

“We kind of really need cleaning up the things,” he said.

5 On Your Side took Bakirci’s concerns to the school. Spokesman Bob Samples said mold on old books is common. But, the issue at the library was made worse by condensation problems with the air conditioning ducts.

During a 5 On Your Side visit, we found at least half a dozen ceiling vents that had significant mold around them.

Samples said the school's been aware of the problem for a while, but nobody's checked the small area of the 4th floor recently.

After we pointed it out, crews began cleaning the books with mold killer. And we noticed repairs are being made to the building.

Samples said UMSL's safety department tested the mold and found it's not dangerous to people. But he couldn't tell us what kind of mold was found, or whether it could bother people with mold allergies.

Bakirci's happy to hear the books are being cleaned. And he hopes the building issues are solved soon.

“If you clean it it's going to be the same a few years later. So, it's better if you fix the things now.”

