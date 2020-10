The officer was injured during what police say was an officer-involved shooting. The officer was not shot.

MOLINE ACRES, Mo. — A Moline Acres police officer was injured during an incident Tuesday evening.

The officer was injured during what police say was an officer-involved shooting. The officer was not shot. The incident happened in the 9000 block of Monarch Drive just before 5 p.m.

A suspect is not in custody and the suspect's condition is unknown.

St. Louis County police are assisting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.