Moline Acres sergeant hit, killed during traffic stop remembered as dedicated, honorable man

MOLINE ACRES, Mo. — A Moline Acres sergeant who was hit and killed during a traffic stop is being remembered as a dedicated and honorable man.

Sergeant Herschel Turner was the kind of guy who would give the shirt off his back, Moline Acres police chief Gregory Moore said on Sunday.

“He was an outstanding asset to the City of Moline Acres and the community,” Moore said. “He served the city proudly.”

“The people who knew him, the people he worked around and the community that knew sergeant Turner over the last five years in Moline Acres, knew that he was a very dedicated, honorable man,” Moore said.

Moore also described Turner as the "perfect attendance-type."

"He loved his job and he did it well," Moore said.

Turner, 54 years old, was a father and husband.

He served north county communities for 22 years as a police officer and had been with the Moline Acres Police Department since 2015.

“Our hearts go out to his family, friends and relatives,” Moore said. “His family will be part of our family forever.”

Moore described Turner’s death as a “freak accident” during a press conference on Sunday.

"His unfortunate death occurred while serving our community," Moore said.

Watch the press conference with Moline Acres police chief Gregory Moore below

In an exclusive interview with Byers, Ihler shared what he knew of the investigation into the crash so far but cautioned there are still some unanswered questions.

READ THE FULL EXECLUSIVE STORY HERE: ‘He is mentally broken’ | Police chief describes moments before officer fatally hit police sergeant

A Bellefontaine Neighbors police officer was on his way to a traffic stop to assist officers that were already on scene, including Turner. The officers had pulled over a car near Chambers Road and Lance Drive for a traffic violation.

As the officer was on the way to the scene to help, he saw another car driving erratically. He tried to get the license plate on the car but couldn't, so he sped up to try to get it, Ihler told Byers during the interview. The car that was driving erratically ran through a stop sign and eventually crashed into the officers' cars on scene on the original incident.

Ihler said the officer responding as back up saw Turner standing to the left of the cars, somewhat in the traffic lane, and that's when the officer responding swerved to the right into a grassy area to try and avoid a collision, Ihler said.

That's when Turner was hit by the officer's car. Ihler told Byers he believes Turner ran into the grassy area to avoid the car he saw coming.

BackStoppers is assisting Turner’s family during this time.

“The dedication to service and protection from Sgt. Hershel Turner will never be forgotten. He will be honored and remembered always. Our deepest thoughts and prayers are going out to all who loved and knew Sgt. Turner,” Chief Ron Battelle, BackStoppers Executive Director said in a release.

Tributes from other police departments in the area flooded social media after learning the news of Turner's death.

We are extremely saddened by the news of the death of Sergeant Hershel Turner of the Moline Acres Police Department. He died in the line of duty on Saturday. We send our condolences to his family, fellow officers and friends. https://t.co/XaLNdZ7Pbv @BackStoppers pic.twitter.com/pZmne1Pg6a — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) December 6, 2020

Our deepest condolences to the Moline Acres Police Department, their families & the St. Louis region as we mourn the loss of Sergeant Hershel Turner. pic.twitter.com/GKXCucIWKr — Clayton Missouri Police Department (@ClaytonMOPD) December 6, 2020

The St. Louis Field Office and the entire Secret Service sends our condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of fallen Moline Acres Police Sergeant Herschel Turner. pic.twitter.com/kgkJGwbZ8E — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) December 7, 2020