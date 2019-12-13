ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Riverview Fire Protection District said three people were shot Thursday night in Moline Acres.

The fire district reported on the shooting at about 10:30 p.m. The shooting happened at the intersection of Lewis & Clark Boulevard and Chambers Road.

No information was given on the circumstances of the shooting or the condition of the victims.

A strip mall near the intersection was taped off and several evidence markers were on the ground next to a car in the parking lot.

Officers from the Pagedale, Moline Acres and St. Louis County police departments were on scene.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

OTHER LOCAL STORIES

Wood River nurse charged with intentionally overdosing, killing mother-in-law WOOD RIVER, Ill. - Officials say that a registered nurse intentionally overdosed and killed her mother-in-law while the woman was under her care. Amy L. Melchert, 47, of Wood River, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and drug-induced homicide on Thursday in the death of 86-year-old Wilma J.

RELATED: St. Louis firefighter, civilian injured in north city fire

RELATED: Police seek suspect after woman carjacked in her Central West End garage

RELATED: St. Louis County officer who won discrimination lawsuit to head new diversity inclusion unit

RELATED: St. Louis County mom says her 5-year-old was left sitting in soiled clothes all day at school

RELATED: Former Kirkwood dentist arrested after threat against judges, 3-hour armed standoff in Bonne Terre