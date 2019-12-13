ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Riverview Fire Protection District said three people were shot Thursday night in Moline Acres.
The fire district reported on the shooting at about 10:30 p.m. The shooting happened at the intersection of Lewis & Clark Boulevard and Chambers Road.
No information was given on the circumstances of the shooting or the condition of the victims.
A strip mall near the intersection was taped off and several evidence markers were on the ground next to a car in the parking lot.
Officers from the Pagedale, Moline Acres and St. Louis County police departments were on scene.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.
OTHER LOCAL STORIES
RELATED: St. Louis firefighter, civilian injured in north city fire
RELATED: Police seek suspect after woman carjacked in her Central West End garage
RELATED: St. Louis County officer who won discrimination lawsuit to head new diversity inclusion unit
RELATED: St. Louis County mom says her 5-year-old was left sitting in soiled clothes all day at school
RELATED: Former Kirkwood dentist arrested after threat against judges, 3-hour armed standoff in Bonne Terre