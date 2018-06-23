ST. LOUIS - St. Louis County Police are asking for help locating a a pregnant woman and her son who have gone missing in the county.

Seldina and Alma Sakanovic were last seen leaving Seldina's parents' house at 9277 Forman on the night of June 22.

Seldina is a 29-year-old white female weighing 135 pounds and standing at five foot five with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is seven months pregnant and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans.

Alma is a 4-year-old white male weighing 45 pounds and standing three feet tall. He has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and plaid shorts.

Seldina is described as a known heroin addict who has a history of making suicidal statements. On Friday she sent a message to her sister saying she was going to kill herself and Alma.

Anyone with information related to this situation is encouraged to call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

