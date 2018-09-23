ARNOLD, Mo. — An Arnold woman is recovering in the hospital from second degree burns after a bonfire exploded in her face.

The incident happened last weekend at a home on Valle View Drive.

The victim's husband Michael Cole said last week he built a bonfire in his driveway for his family. He said he wanted to use the fire to burn some old furniture he couldn't get rid of at his home. Michael said it took only seconds for the fire to reach her face.

"My wife Geena went to go stir it up a little bit with a shovel and it just exploded," he said. "Everyone was in shock and when we saw her she was screaming."

Geena has burns to over 18 percent of her body. She suffered burns to her face, chest and arms.

"It's hurts a lot, but I just don't want this to happen to anyone else in the future," Michael said.

Doctors are treating Geena at the burn unit at mercy hospital, where she is undergoing hours of therapy.

"I'd hate to see anyone go through this." he said. "It's very difficult."

Michael said mounting medical bills has him struggling to help make ends meet as he takes care of his three young kids and his wife.

"I'm trying to work six to five every day, take care of kids, and come back and forth to the hospital and all in between so it's very very difficult." he said.

He said his wife's long road to recovery is far from over, but he hopes his family's suffering can serve as a lesson to other people to be careful with fires as temperatures continue to drop.

"We would probably never ever do this again with any type of fire," Michael said. "I'd hate to have that one anyone else's family and I just want people to be safe out there and not burn furniture." he said.

Doctors have not told Geena if she needs to get her burned skin removed or if it would be replaced with a skin graft. She and her husband are expected to meet with doctors on Sunday to talk about treatments.

Michael said his wife may not be able to return to work for six months.

A GoFund me page has been set up to help the family with rising medical costs.

© 2018 KSDK