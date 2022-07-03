Mom campaigns to win adaptive bike for son with autism

Brittany Bonds is campaigning to win a tricycle with a harness and other special adaptations for her son, Phoenix.

IMPERIAL, Mo. — We know parents want to do the very best for their kids.

One mom in Imperial, Missouri is stopping at nothing to win an adaptive bicycle fit for her son who has autism.

5 On Your Side's Sydney Stallworth paid them a visit at home to talk about their campaign that’s spreading farther than she ever expected.

Brittany Bonds is campaigning to win a tricycle with a harness and other special adaptations for her son, Phoenix. “He’s very curious and he always keeps us on the move," she said.

This 2-year-old definitely likes to stay on the move, mostly while trying to keep up with his older brothers.

“That’s one of their favorite things to do outside is bike riding up and down the street. But, it doesn’t work out with phoenix. The little bike that he has, he kind of falls out of the seat a little bit so we have to stop and readjust him," Bonds said.

Phoenix has some trouble with his upper trunk control because of his sensory issues.

He has autism and a few other conditions.

“Phoenix also has chronic lung disease, and that was a disease he was born with because he was born early, his lungs were not developed fully," Bonds said. "So, he has chronic lung disease and sleep apnea and global developmental delays.”

He’s his parents' first child with special needs.

"I't’s a whole different world. I didn’t imagine how different it is.”

One thing Bonds and her husband have learned is that Phoenix needs a lot of special items and they come at a high cost.

“It seems like a lot of the products for kids with special needs are just so expensive and it's a burden to try to come up with the money," she said. "A lot of parents have to fundraise or go through different charities. Insurance does not cover things like this. So that’s basically our only option -- to advocate.”

The adaptive tricycle alone costs close to $3,000. So, she entered Phoenix in the ‘Great Bike Giveaway’ competition. She hopped on Facebook, sent emails and even made videos on TikTok to gather votes so he can win the tricycle he can play with for years.

Bonds said the response has been incredible. “I’ve had so many different strangers voting. It’s a great community," she said.

Phoenix has a big heart with a big goal to match. “He loves to snuggle. He’s so affectionate. Out of all three of my kids, he’s the most ‘cuddle bug."