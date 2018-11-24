Glen Carbon, IL — There have been more opioid overdose deaths in Madison County, IL, this year than any year before.

92 people have died. One mom is trying to stop the problem.

"We can't really stop the supply, but if we can reduce -- significantly reduce -- or eliminate the demand, then we will win,” Kari Karidis said.

Karidis lost her son Chas to a heroin overdose in 2013. He was 23.

"He was just the kind of kid that loved everybody,” she said.

Karidis is a school principal, and she takes vacation days from her day job to go to other schools to share her son’s story. And it’s not just high schools she visits.

"5th grade on up. By 6th grade they're already experimenting,” she said.

She says learning about the new overdose record is alarming.

"it's disheartening. We're not giving up. We're going to keep fighting,” she said.

Her advice to parents: Addiction can happen to anyone. Don’t think, “not in my house.”

Looking back, she noticed her son was often sick, but he always seemed to have an explanation.

She says, bottom line, if you notice a change in your kids, ask them about it.

© 2018 KSDK