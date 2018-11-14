ST. LOUIS — A mom got into a tug-of-war match with a would-be thief in south St. Louis when he tried to snatch her purse outside Chimichanga’s restaurant on South Grand.

"Like standing here right now my stomach is tightened up,” Dawn McGroarty said.

That's because of what happened Sunday night, when she and her daughter parked on the street and started heading in for dinner.

“He just came beside me and grabbed, and I spun around like that,” she said. "I was kind of in shock."

Chimichanga's surveillance cameras captured every frame of their tug-of-war over the bag.

"I think he thought oh a mom and her kid, easier target, but I was taught don’t give up without a fight,” she said.

Her daughter, who's in second grade, watched the whole thing.

"She's like mommy why do people do that?” she said.

Dawn said the man didn't get away with anything, but he terrified her.

“After he ran off, I was shaking so bad I couldn't even hold my hands still,” she said.

And she wants other moms and kids to learn from her experience.

"Be diligent, be looking out,” she said.

She said the guy was wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans and carrying backpack.

