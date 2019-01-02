ST. LOUIS — Kaela is not new to the emotional rollercoaster of being a mom to children with a life-threatening issue. It started for her 11 years ago when her daughter, Elena was born.

Elena visited the doctor for a normal checkup, but it made an unexpected turn. The doctors began to listen to her heart, but it did not sound normal. They then insisted her to take Elena to a cardiologist, who verified that she had Supravalvular Aortic and Pulmonary Stenosis/ Pulmonary Artery Stenosis. At 5 months old Elena had a cardiac catheter, and the doctors also said she would need open heart surgery to repair the narrowing.

Elena gets regular checkups, and the hope is that the repair will grow along with her body. Not only is Elena’s health growing, but so did her role in her family. 10 years later she became a big sister… to twins.

Another baby was not in the plan for Kaela’s family, and neither was her difficult pregnancy. She spent most of her pregnancy in bed, hooked up to an IV that pumped Zofran. The babies were having complications as well which ultimately resulted in an early delivery. Keala gave birth to her twins, Chase and Tatum on Mother’s Day, May 14, 2017.

Chase and Tatum spent a lot of time in NICU. Kaela faced many difficulties as well. When the babies got to come home, they wore heart monitors just as precautionary measures. Nothing had been detected yet

“While that left me feeling in a sense good in the back of my mind I always kept reminding myself that Elena was not diagnosed until she was 3 months old,” Kaela said. They continued to get checkups, and sadly they saw many similarities as their big sister, Elena. They went through the same process as her: a catheter, then open heart surgery.

As of now, 1 year old, they are stable and happy. Kaela says the fight is still on, but this would not be possible without all the special doctors and nurses involved.

“The odds of being a parent of a CHD baby are 1 in 100 but I’m the lucky mom of 3 beautiful Heart Warriors… I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Although times are tough for this family, they still find a way to give back. Elena donated all of her presents from her birthday party to Dr. Fiore’s, their surgeon, office at Cardinal Glennon. She also raised money for Hoops for Heart by American Heart Association, earning the crown of top raiser in Missouri many times.

They also give back by shedding light on CHD to help anyone whose story sounds familiar to theirs. The photoshoot has given them the platform to share their story.

“No one plans to be a parent of a child with a heart condition... It is a scary, emotional ride. This journey teaches you exactly who you are and exactly what matters most in life.”