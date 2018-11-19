WOOD RIVER, Ill. – Police are investigating after a mother of five was killed in a car accident Sunday night.

Emergency crews responded to Old St. Road at Citrus Lane in Wood River around 9:15 p.m. for a one vehicle accident.

Amanda Kieffer, 35, was the driver of the vehicle and was the only occupant. She was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, Kieffer was going south on Old St. Louis Road and lost control of the vehicle at Citrus Lane. Her vehicle went off the roadway and flipped.

Kieffer was a single mother of five children. ‘Our thoughts and prayers are with Kieffer’s children and family,’ The Wood River Police Department said in a press release.

