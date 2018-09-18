A mom says a Ferguson-Florissant School leader put her son in a chokehold and she said there's even video of the incident.

Aunyea Tanksley said her son is in the second grade at Lee Hamilton Elementary. Tanksley believes the administrator was trying to get the second grader to leave the classroom. When he didn't go, Tanksley said the administrator put her son in a chokehold.

She said she was shown video of the incident and wants the administrator fired.

A district spokesperson said it is a personnel matter so they can't speak to any details of this specific situation. However, if someone is accused of injuring a student, that individual would be placed on paid administrative leave while they investigate.

The Ferguson Police Department is also investigating it.

© 2018 KSDK