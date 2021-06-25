Mom 'searching for answers' after SLU security guard shoots, kills her son

"We're upset about it because he was loved by everybody. I just want to know the truth," said Dorothy Slaughter

ST. LOUIS — Police say around 12:30 Friday morning gunfire rang out near the St. Louis University campus in Midtown.

When they got to the scene, officers learned a security guard shot a man.

Investigators found the man lying near a curb.

He later died.

"I'm very hurt about it. We're still upset about it because he was loved by everyone," said Dorothy Slaughter, the man's mother."

Slaughter tells 5 On Your Side her son, Omar Zulueta, Jr. was 36 years old and had a 5-year-old daughter.

"My son was a happy-going person. He loved to smile and laugh. He loved being around people," Slaughter said.

Police said the 66-year-old SLU security guard told them he confronted Zulueta after noticing he was armed.

Moments later, a scuffle broke out.

Police recovered two guns from Zulueta.

Police say during the confrontation the security guard shot Zulueta. They say Zulueta died at a hospital.

At this point, investigators haven't said what actually sparked the confrontation between the two men.

"I'm hearing he may have shot my son several times in his leg. I've got to know how many times my son got shot by the security guard. That will tell it all," said Dorothy Slaughter.

Slaughter said moments before her son was fatally shot, he was sitting in his car and arguing with his girlfriend.

"All I know is that she told me the security guard was flashing his light and was telling my son to put down the guns and my son was like 'My guns are registered.' I don't know what escalated after that," Dorothy Slaughter said.

St. Louis University President Fred Pestello sent out a message to the SLU community saying in part: "We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family of the man that was killed. Members of the SLU community especially our Black students, faculty and staff are hurting, too. We also know that this tragic death is affecting our public safety officers and their families."

Meanwhile, Omar Zulueta's mom, who lives in Las Vegas, is a former security guard herself.

She's now headed to St. Louis in search of answers.

"If my son raised up a gun and pointed it at the security guard, then that guard had every right to protect himself. I just want the truth and I will feel much better just knowing the truth of what happened," said Dorothy Slaughter.

Slaughter says she last saw her son on June sixth when he visited her in Las Vegas to celebrate her birthday.