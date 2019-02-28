DUPO, Ill. — They're moms on a mission, working to make a difference, and if you ask people in St. Clair County, they're succeeding.

On February 25, St. Clair County and their transit agency gifted Moms on a Mission a van to help them in their quest to aid the homeless.

The group is a 501(c) non-profit public charity whose motto is, "A group of everyday people making a difference every day."

"Our little slogan is that we're a group of everyday people making a difference every day and that proves itself time and time again. It's just its the public, its the community," said the organizations founder Dawn Putnam.

Based in Dupo, the group does more then just give back to the homeless. Their facility offers something called Pay or Pray. It's when you pick out an item you like and either pay for it or pray for it.

But when it gets below 20 degrees outside, these moms go above and beyond to help the homeless.

This Saturday, March 2, they will do that by opening up a warming center for the second time.

"I had posted calling all the Calvary and a church called Calvary Lutheran Church reached out to me and said we really want to offer our space maybe we can get together," said Putnam. "It was really amazing and now we're in the process of trying to do that again."

Anyone who would like to donate can head to their Moms on a Mission Facebook page.