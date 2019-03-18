Prom. it's one of the biggest nights of the year for high schoolers.

But while the night is meant to be magical, it can also cost a lot of money, which is why Moms on a Mission held a free prom giveaway event called "Don't Miss the Dance".

"They can try them on while they're here and they're free we just have them promise to pay it forward," said Dawn Putnam, the event's organizer.

For a 16-year-old girl, looking for the perfect dress for prom night is a pretty tough decision.

"We've been looking for dresses for a while now but never found one that we really liked," said Rylee Keith. "It has to fit right, and then the other one is that I'm a very picky person in general so it just like depends on the length and what's on it and stuff so."

But luckily, Moms on a Mission has collected 500 dresses for Rylee to choose from. They're free to anyone struggling with the long list of prom expenses. It's open to the public and there are no requirements.

"It's actually really amazing because I think that this is a really good thing to do for people that can't afford like $500 dresses. So it's amazing that people have the kindness in their heart to be able to do this for other people," said Keith.

This year marks the non-profit's fourth year making prom dreams come true.

"Every year it gets a little bit bigger, the dresses get to be a little bit of a higher quality every year so we're always really excited and were always able to help at least 100 girls," Putnam said.

Sunday was the big event, but dresses and suits will still be available until they're gone.

For more information, visit the Moms on a Mission Facebook page.

