AFFTON, Mo. – Police are looking for a woman seen dancing and stealing scratchers at an Affton QuikTrip.



The woman jumped over the counter at the QuikTrip off Gravois Road early Monday morning and got away with an unknown number of scratchers.



“While the video of her face isn’t completely clear, we’re hoping someone recognizes those dope dance moves,” St. Louis County Police Affton Southwest Precinct said on Facebook.



Anyone with information should contact the Affton Precinct at 314-638-5550.



