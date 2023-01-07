'Don't call, just come': Monroe County animal shelter makes plea for fosters during power outage

COLUMBIA, Ill. — An animal shelter made an urgent plea for pet fosters after a storm knocked out power in the area.
A large thunderstorm caused damage to power lines and trees in St. Clair and Monroe counties Friday night.
Helping Strays of Monroe County called on the community to help the animals in their care.
On Facebook, a post from Helping Strays reads:
"WE NEED YOUR HELP! The shelter has been without power since last night and there is no timeline for it to be back on and it is getting HOT! We need fosters and we need them NOW! Everyone from kitten, cat and dogs. Don’t call just come."
Ameren Illinois' outage map did not indicate a timeline for the power to be restored.
The animal shelter is in Columbia, Illinois, at 4221 Hanover Road.