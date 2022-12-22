Police searching for missing Montgomery County man with dementia

John Olds got into an argument with his son and left his home in Jonesburg on foot, according to police.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Police said 66-year-old John Olds was last seen at 710 State Highway 47 in Warrenton, Missouri. Olds got into an argument with his son and left his home in Jonesburg on foot. Police said he may be headed to St. Louis via side roads.

Olds is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown Carhartt coat and Carhartt bib overalls.

Olds suffers from dementia.