Pilot uninjured after small plane crash in Montgomery County

The pilot said he had an engine failure which caused him to crash in a bean field

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a small plane crash in Montgomery County Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a pilot called 911 around 1:15 p.m. and said he had an engine failure and crashed his airplane in a bean field west of Montgomery City.

Deputies responded to the scene where they found the pilot who was not injured. The sheriff’s office said the pilot was flying a Zenith 750, two passenger aircraft, across country from Tennessee and was planning to land at the Mexico Memorial Airport.

“We are thankful the pilot was not injured and was able to make that 911 call and guide law enforcement to the scene of the accident,” Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol also responded to the scene and took the initial accident report. The FAA will be following up with their investigation, the sheriff’s office said.