%INLINE%

KSDK -- Another round of snow is possible Monday in the St. Louis area. Cold air will be in place as moisture from a developing system moves in. All indications point to light accumulations of under an inch for most areas.

There may be a band of slightly heavier snow, but exactly where that sets up is still in question. The best chance of seeing a little more than an inch of snow seems to lie to the south of the metro area., although there may a bit of rain mixed in with the snow holding any accumulation down.

Even colder air will surge in overnight Monday into Tuesday with high temperatures struggling to reach 30° Tuesday afternoon even with sunshine.

Stay with 5 On Your Side for updates on this system as it develops.

© 2018 KSDK