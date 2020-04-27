More Roundup users sue as settlement talks slow due to Covid-19

The number of plaintiffs claiming that Roundup caused their cancers rose to 52,500 in April from 48,600 in February, Bayer said.

ST. LOUIS — The number of plaintiffs claiming Monsanto's Roundup weed killer caused their cancer continues to climb, as settlement talks have slowed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Bayer said Monday in reporting its first-quarter financial results.

Bayer, which acquired Roundup in its $63 billion acquisition of St. Louis-based Monsanto Co. in 2018, also raised concerns about liquidity due to a recession and a possible settlement. The German company said it would consider only a “financially reasonable” settlement that resolves the potential for future claims, The Wall Street Journal reported.

“Against the background of a looming recession and looking at, in part, considerable liquidity challenges, this applies now more than ever,” the company said.