With more snow expected, MoDOT says avoid unnecessary travel

Missouri Highway Patrol received some 300 calls for service around the St. Louis area Tuesday.

ST. LOUIS — As another round of winter weather moves in, MoDOT continues to urge drivers to stay off of the roads. This as they work to clear roadways still covered from Wednesday’s snowfall.

Missouri Highway Patrol received some 300 calls for service around the St. Louis area. Nearly half of them involved stranded drivers.

"Very scary, it's very icy. It's pockets of black ice,” driver Dana Carney said.

MoDOT spent the day clearing heavily traveled roads. Their message to you right now is a familiar one.

"MoDOT continues to urge people to stay off the roadways if at all possible,” Michelle Forneris said.

With another round of snow expected, we're not out of the woods yet.

"The big problem when there's a lot of traffic out there, there's more incidents and traffic gets stopped, we can't get our trucks around. We can't get our treatment down,” Bob Becker added.

On I-64 Wednesday evening, there were fewer cars out than normal as many drivers heeded their advice.

"We'd like to thank all of you who did your part to stay home today and stay off the road. It made it a lot safer for everyone to work,” Corporal Logan Bolton said.

Now they're reminding you to do it again, with the understanding there are some who won't have the option to say home.



"I'm just leaving an hour early for work just in case. I don't know how the highways are yet,” driver Aubree Whited said.

"It took me a minute to get here but I got here safely,” Mohamad Abumalah added. He works at the Crown Food Mart.

The workload is light because not as many customers are coming in right now.

"A lot of companies closed, most likely because of the highway and a lot of people been off."